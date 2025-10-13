Previous
Hide & Seek by richyoung
Hide & Seek

I went on my walk today to catch colors of the fall leaves, but Mt. Rainier playing hide and seek in the clouds was just to perfect. Still caught a little color in the foreground, so it was a win-win!
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
