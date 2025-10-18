Previous
It's Gonna Rain by richyoung
197 / 365

It's Gonna Rain

First few raindrops on these purple pansies.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
