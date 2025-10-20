Previous
Escaping Critter by richyoung
199 / 365

Escaping Critter

It was just a hunk of an old log lying in the gravel path as I approached it, but from a side view, I could swear it was some sleek critter breaking free from its wooden prison. My imagination is in overdrive again.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
