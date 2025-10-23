Previous
Will It Be the Last One? by richyoung
Will It Be the Last One?

Weather reports are predicting an atmospheric river this weekend. Will it be the end of our pretty fall foliage? I hope not, but here's another one just in case.
Rich Young

When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures.
