Patiently Waiting by richyoung
204 / 365

Patiently Waiting

These 6 rocks are patiently waiting for the neighborhood stacker to use them. They cry out, "Please stack us!" as I pass by, but unlike the rocks, I don't have the patience.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
