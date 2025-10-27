Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Mossy Makeover
I see lots of clumps of moss as I walk through the woods. This explosion of moss caught my eye due to the fact that the fallen tree leaning against another tree are almost completely encased in moss.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th October 2025 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
