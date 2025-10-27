Previous
Mossy Makeover by richyoung
206 / 365

Mossy Makeover

I see lots of clumps of moss as I walk through the woods. This explosion of moss caught my eye due to the fact that the fallen tree leaning against another tree are almost completely encased in moss.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact