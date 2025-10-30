Previous
Deck is Complete by richyoung
209 / 365

Deck is Complete

The deck in the backyard is complete and christened with some rain.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
57% complete

Photo Details

