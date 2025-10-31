No! It's Mine!

Maisie has always like to play with plastic bottles because they make so much noise. Now it's gotten to the point that when my wife is drinking one of these, Maisie will sit next to her and softly growl, as if to say, "Hurry up! I want it." As soon as my wife is finished, she'll toss it to the floor, and Maisie is all over it, trying to chew on it and chasing it when it skitters across the floor. Don't even think about trying to take it away from her. That won't happen until she's done playing with it.