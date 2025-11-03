Sign up
213 / 365
Tangle of Mossy Branches
Sometimes it intrigues me how the branches of an old tree can be so covered in moss while the trunk remains relatively clear.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
