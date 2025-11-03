Previous
Tangle of Mossy Branches by richyoung
213 / 365

Tangle of Mossy Branches

Sometimes it intrigues me how the branches of an old tree can be so covered in moss while the trunk remains relatively clear.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
