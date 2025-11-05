Previous
So Lonely, But So Strong by richyoung
215 / 365

So Lonely, But So Strong

Couldn't resist taking a picture of this last leaf in the tree.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact