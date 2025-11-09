Male Hooded Merganser

I was just going to try a new trail today, but as I passed the pond, I noticed a flock of ducks that I haven't seen for awhile. This male hooded merganser caught my eye and was close enough to get a decent picture. It was fun to watch them all disappear underwater, apparently looking for fish or aquatic insects, and then resurface. Apparently it's breeding season as the male's appearance is more drab during non-breeding season. There were both males and females present, so I'm expecting to see baby ducks eventually. I'm sure I saw some last summer, but they were too small to get clear pictures from a distancce.