Previous
Ready? Nope! by richyoung
221 / 365

Ready? Nope!

I thought this goose was getting ready to take off, but no, it was just stretching its wings.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact