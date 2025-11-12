Previous
New Deck Furniture by richyoung
222 / 365

New Deck Furniture

Just documenting new deck furniture that arrived today, just in time for winter. Good price, though, since it was on sale. It will survive the winter just fine on the covered patio and be ready for next spring and summer.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact