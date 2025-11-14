Previous
Photography Club Presentation by richyoung
224 / 365

Photography Club Presentation

The activities director of our community organized an open house for all the resident clubs, so I volunteered to create a slideshow to run throughout the 2-hour event. I decided to take a picture during a relatively free moment. You'd think by now I'd be experienced enough to check what's in the frame before taking the picture. Nope! Hence the discarded snack tray in the picture. My experience with editing later is really lousy, especially when it comes to "erasing" certain details. I tried, and it looked worse. So here it is anyway as it is the only picture I took today.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact