Photography Club Presentation

The activities director of our community organized an open house for all the resident clubs, so I volunteered to create a slideshow to run throughout the 2-hour event. I decided to take a picture during a relatively free moment. You'd think by now I'd be experienced enough to check what's in the frame before taking the picture. Nope! Hence the discarded snack tray in the picture. My experience with editing later is really lousy, especially when it comes to "erasing" certain details. I tried, and it looked worse. So here it is anyway as it is the only picture I took today.