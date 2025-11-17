Sign up
Previous
227 / 365
New Trail, New Saturation
It's been a very wet weekend, so during a break in the rain, I walked a new trail in the woods. I took a picture of an old tree stump as I often do, and then I pushed the saturation after uploading the picture to the computer. WOW!
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
227
photos
62% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th November 2025 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
