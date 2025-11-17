Previous
New Trail, New Saturation by richyoung
227 / 365

New Trail, New Saturation

It's been a very wet weekend, so during a break in the rain, I walked a new trail in the woods. I took a picture of an old tree stump as I often do, and then I pushed the saturation after uploading the picture to the computer. WOW!
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details

