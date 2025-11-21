Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
Sad Clown Face
I haven't done "a face in the woods" for awhile, but this one caught my eye today.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st November 2025 3:40pm
