Grandsons Playing Chess by richyoung
Grandsons Playing Chess

My daughter's family has recently taken up playing chess. The boys are pretty evenly matched, I think. Caught them just starting a game before Thanksgiving dinner.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
