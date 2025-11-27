Sign up
237 / 365
Grandsons Playing Chess
My daughter's family has recently taken up playing chess. The boys are pretty evenly matched, I think. Caught them just starting a game before Thanksgiving dinner.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
