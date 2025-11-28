Mt Rainier Mid-Disappearing Act

Interesting day for Mt. Rainier today. When I took the dog for a walk, everything was very clear. About 15 minutes later I left for my own walk to go to a place where I'd have an even better view. When I started taking pictures about 20 minutes later, the clouds were just barely visible through the tops of the trees. For the next 15 minutes I was walking a little further away from the mountain and stopping to take more pictures every so often. This was the last picture I took of Mt. Rainier today. By mid-afternoon when I took the dog for another walk, Mt. Rainier was totally enclosed by clouds. Very happy I took my walk when I did.