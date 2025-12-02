Previous
Waiting for My Favorite AGAIN by richyoung
242 / 365

Waiting for My Favorite AGAIN

My wife is off to an appointment and to run some errands. Maisie is in her favorite spot, a bench in the office, looking out the window and awaiting my wife's return.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact