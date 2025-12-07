Sign up
Previous
247 / 365
She Left Me
Yes, Maisie, your favorite person left you to go to a quilting retreat, and she won't be back for 6 days. You're stuck with the other one.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
0
0
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
247
photos
6
followers
7
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th December 2025 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
