Waiting is Exhausting by richyoung
251 / 365

Waiting is Exhausting

My wife has been gone to a quilting retreat this week. Maisie finds waiting for her to return to be such an exhausting task.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
68% complete

Photo Details

