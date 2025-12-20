Previous
Raindrops on Camellia by richyoung
260 / 365

Raindrops on Camellia

While raindrops on a camellia are very pretty, there's a very valid reason while Oscar Hammerstein II chose the lyricvs "raindrops on roses" for the song "My Favorite Things" rather than raindrops on camellias.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
