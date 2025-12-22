Previous
Mt. Cloud by richyoung
262 / 365

Mt. Cloud

Mt. Cloud won the battle with Mt. Rainier today, but those of us who were NOT on Mt. Rainier today got some sunshine. We're very thankful for the respite from the rain.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details

