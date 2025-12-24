Previous
Root Bird with Hat by richyoung
264 / 365

Root Bird with Hat

Took my walk in the woods today, scanning the tree stumps as I always do, and saw this little figure looking back at me. From a distance it reminded me of a bird decked out with a pointed hat. Now it joins my "Faces in the Woods" collection.
