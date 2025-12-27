Previous
Peacefully Paddling by richyoung
267 / 365

Peacefully Paddling

Not much action at the pond today. Just a small group of Canadian geese peacefully paddling to stay away from the few of us who were observing them.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
