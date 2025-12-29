Previous
Passing Geese by richyoung
269 / 365

Passing Geese

Really liked the way this photograph of two geese passing each other going opposite directions turned out.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact