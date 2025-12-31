Previous
One Last Shot (For This Year) by richyoung
One Last Shot (For This Year)

It was such a beautiful last day of 2025, and Mt. Rainier was so visible. Had to take one last picture of it for this year.
Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
