Previous
Saturated Tree Stump by richyoung
274 / 365

Saturated Tree Stump

I always love the textures that appear in decaying tree stumps, but I'm also always amazed at the colors that appear when I push the saturation slider after uploading pics to the computer.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact