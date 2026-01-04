Previous
How Many Faces Do You See? by richyoung
275 / 365

How Many Faces Do You See?

Back to my "faces in the woods" mode. I see at least 4, possibly 5.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact