No PB&J Here by richyoung
No PB&J Here

In spite of the fact that this colorful fungus is called orange jelly, do not use it on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. One person on the internet said it is edible but not very palatable due to its lack of flavor and "off-putting" texture.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details

