Previous
Light Versus Dark by richyoung
279 / 365

Light Versus Dark

Not sure what caused one side of this tree trunk to be white and the other side its natural dark gray, but I found it interesting.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact