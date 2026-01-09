Previous
Saturated Tree Stump #2 by richyoung
Saturated Tree Stump #2

I'm in a rut, but I like the contrast and the colors here after saturation.
9th January 2026

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
