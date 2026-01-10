Previous
Bon Appetit by richyoung
281 / 365

Bon Appetit

I went to the pond today for the ducks, but I saw these bright red hawthorn berries instead. Apparently their vivid color attracts the birds in winter, especially since there are no leaves on the tree. Bon appetit, birds.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact