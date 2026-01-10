Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
281 / 365
Bon Appetit
I went to the pond today for the ducks, but I saw these bright red hawthorn berries instead. Apparently their vivid color attracts the birds in winter, especially since there are no leaves on the tree. Bon appetit, birds.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
281
photos
6
followers
7
following
76% complete
View this month »
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th January 2026 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close