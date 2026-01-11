Sign up
282 / 365
Blue Berries, But Not Blueberries
According to Google, these are berries of the David Viburnum shrub. Very pretty on red stems.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
11th January 2026 5:04pm
