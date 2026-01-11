Previous
Blue Berries, But Not Blueberries by richyoung
Blue Berries, But Not Blueberries

According to Google, these are berries of the David Viburnum shrub. Very pretty on red stems.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
