Previous
Ornamental Cabbage & Kale by richyoung
284 / 365

Ornamental Cabbage & Kale

Took this picture of my neighbor's outdoor planter of ornamental cabbage and kale at night with a single light source from above and slightly behind.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact