Previous
Suspended Tree Trunk by richyoung
291 / 365

Suspended Tree Trunk

When this tree fell, exposing its root ball, it landed on other trees that suspended it several feet off the ground, providing an interesting combination. Of course, I see "faces" in it, too.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact