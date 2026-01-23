Previous
Shadow Portrait by richyoung
294 / 365

Shadow Portrait

Time for another shadow portrait. A little bulkier this time due to wearing a winter coat.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact