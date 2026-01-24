Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
Fear Me
This "face" was near the one I posted a couple of days ago, but it seemed much more threatening the the previous one. Good thing they don't come to life.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
24th January 2026 5:08pm
