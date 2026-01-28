Previous
Angry Face in the Woods by richyoung
299 / 365

Angry Face in the Woods

This "face in the wood" looks very angry. Hope it's not out for revenge.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact