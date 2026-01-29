Previous
Droopy-eyed Wild Boar by richyoung
300 / 365

Droopy-eyed Wild Boar

Couldn't resist adding this "droopy-eyed wild boar" to my Faces in the Woods collection. He looks pretty harmless, at least when he's asleep.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
82% complete

