Tentacles or Spider Legs? by richyoung
303 / 365

Tentacles or Spider Legs?

For some reason, all these moss-covered branches reminded me of octopus tentacles or gigantic spider legs in a horror movie.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures.
