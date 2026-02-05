Previous
Four-in-One by richyoung
Four-in-One

Left to right: (1) a horse's head, (2) a giant gopher, (3) a mime mask, (4) a panda. I admit it: I'm weird!
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
