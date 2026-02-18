Previous
Is Spring Here? by richyoung
Is Spring Here?

It's the middle of February, but the groundskeepers here must think Spring is right around the corner as they have planted multitudes of primroses. Hope the remainder of winter doesn't kill them.
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
