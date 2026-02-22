Previous
Conifer Mazegill by richyoung
324 / 365

Conifer Mazegill

Another fungus that just caught my eye as I walked today.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
