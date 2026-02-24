Previous
Can't Do a Thing With My Moss by richyoung
326 / 365

Can't Do a Thing With My Moss

While looking at this "face in the woods," I was struck by the "messy hair" hanging down shaggily on one side and obstructing the "eye" on the other side. It reminded me of a friend from long ago who related a story about her mother riding on a subway in France during WWII. Her mother said, "I just washed my hair, and I can't do a thing with it." As the discussion went on, a man stood up and purposely stumbled over their feet. As an "apology" he said, "I just washed my feet and can't do a thing with them."
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact