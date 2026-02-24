Can't Do a Thing With My Moss

While looking at this "face in the woods," I was struck by the "messy hair" hanging down shaggily on one side and obstructing the "eye" on the other side. It reminded me of a friend from long ago who related a story about her mother riding on a subway in France during WWII. Her mother said, "I just washed my hair, and I can't do a thing with it." As the discussion went on, a man stood up and purposely stumbled over their feet. As an "apology" he said, "I just washed my feet and can't do a thing with them."