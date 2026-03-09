Previous
What A Day! by richyoung
What A Day!

What a day it has been. Windy and cold this morning. Cloudy and rainy in the early afternoon. Then sunny. Then snowy. Now the snow is melting. Wonder if tomorrow will be more stable.
Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
