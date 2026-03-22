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Beauty & Comfort by richyoung
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Beauty & Comfort

The stress of a family emergency seemed to fade into the background today, at least temporarily. Mt. Rainier's beauty always brings me comfort and grounds me in the present rather than worrying about the future.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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