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Tree Stump Maisie
While I saw this "face in the woods," it wasn't until I uploaded it to the computer that it suddenly looked a lot like our mini-Schnauzer's face. Maybe I need new glasses. Good thing they've been ordered.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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365
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NIKON D3300
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24th March 2026 3:42pm
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