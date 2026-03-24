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Tree Stump Maisie by richyoung
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Tree Stump Maisie

While I saw this "face in the woods," it wasn't until I uploaded it to the computer that it suddenly looked a lot like our mini-Schnauzer's face. Maybe I need new glasses. Good thing they've been ordered.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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