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Coming Attraction
This furry limb will sprout soon. More when it does.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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NIKON D3300
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26th March 2026 2:57pm
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