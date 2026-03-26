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Coming Attraction by richyoung
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Coming Attraction

This furry limb will sprout soon. More when it does.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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