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He Can't See Me, Can He? by richyoung
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He Can't See Me, Can He?

If an ostrich can bury its head in the sand and not be seen, then I can raise my wings and hide behind them so that guy over there can't see me to take my picture, right?
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
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